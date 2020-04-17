Silicom Ltd Shares (SILC)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC) on March 26th, 2020 at $26.51. In approximately 3 weeks, Silicom Ltd has returned 11.22% as of today's recent price of $29.48.

In the past 52 weeks, Silicom Ltd share prices have been bracketed by a low of $20.93 and a high of $39.70 and are now at $29.48, 41% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Silicom Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and supports multi-port gigabit-ethernet server adapters. The Company sells its multi-port gigabit-ethernet server networking adapters including its bypass adapters mainly to original equipment manufacturers.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Silicom Ltd.

Log in and add Silicom Ltd (SILC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.