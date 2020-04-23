Silgan Holdings Shares Up 14.2% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SLGN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) on March 31st, 2020 at $29.07. In approximately 3 weeks, Silgan Holdings has returned 14.21% as of today's recent price of $33.20.

In the past 52 weeks, Silgan Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.64 and a high of $33.95 and are now at $33.20, 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.23% higher over the past week, respectively.

Silgan Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries manufacture consumer goods packaging products. The Company currently produces steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and custom designed plastic containers for various markets, plastic closures, caps, thermoformed plastic tubs, and specialty packaging items. Silgan markets its products in North America.

