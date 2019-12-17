Signet Jewelers Has Returned 32.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SIG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) on September 9th, 2019 at $15.13. In approximately 3 months, Signet Jewelers has returned 32.56% as of today's recent price of $20.05.

Signet Jewelers share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $37.22 and a 52-week low of $10.40 and are now trading 93% above that low price at $20.05 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a retail company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails jewelry, watches, gifts, and accessories. Signet Jewelers serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Signet Jewelers shares.

Log in and add Signet Jewelers (SIG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.