Signet Jewelers Up 65.0% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SIG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) on September 9th, 2019 at $15.13. In approximately 5 months, Signet Jewelers has returned 64.99% as of today's recent price of $24.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Signet Jewelers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.40 and a high of $31.44 and are now at $24.95, 140% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 4.5%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a retail company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails jewelry, watches, gifts, and accessories. Signet Jewelers serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

