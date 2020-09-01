Signet Jewelers Up 27.1% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SIG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) on September 9th, 2019 at $15.13. In approximately 4 months, Signet Jewelers has returned 27.14% as of today's recent price of $19.23.

In the past 52 weeks, Signet Jewelers share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.40 and a high of $37.22 and are now at $19.23, 85% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a retail company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, retails jewelry, watches, gifts, and accessories. Signet Jewelers serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

