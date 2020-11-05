Signature Bank Shares Up 16.3% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SBNY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on April 9th, 2020 at $87.42. In approximately 1 month, Signature Bank has returned 16.25% as of today's recent price of $101.62.

Over the past year, Signature Bank has traded in a range of $68.98 to $148.64 and is now at $101.62, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.8%.

Signature Bank is a full service commercial bank that serves privately owned business clients and their owners and senior managers. The Bank offers business and personal banking products and services, as well as investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corp.

