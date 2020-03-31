MySmarTrend
Signature Bank Down 37.9% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SBNY)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 1:09am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) on February 27th, 2020 at $133.73. In approximately 1 month, Signature Bank has returned 37.92% as of today's recent price of $83.02.

Signature Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $148.64 and a 52-week low of $69.49 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $82.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

Signature Bank is a full service commercial bank that serves privately owned business clients and their owners and senior managers. The Bank offers business and personal banking products and services, as well as investment, brokerage, asset management, and insurance products through its subsidiary, Signature Securities Group Corp.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Signature Bank.

