Sierra Bancorp Has Returned 44.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BSRR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on January 13th, 2020 at $28.02. In approximately 2 months, Sierra Bancorp has returned 44.53% as of today's recent price of $15.54.

Over the past year, Sierra Bancorp has traded in a range of $13.05 to $30.15 and is now at $15.54, 19% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 3.93% lower over the past week, respectively.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra. The Bank grants commercial, real estate mortgage, construction and consumer loans to consumers, farmers and businesses in the South Central, San Joaquin Valley of California, specifically Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Kings and Madera counties. Bank of the Sierra also offers internet banking.

