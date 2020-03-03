Sierra Bancorp Has Returned 11.5% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (BSRR)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on January 13th, 2020 at $28.02. In approximately 2 months, Sierra Bancorp has returned 11.55% as of today's recent price of $24.78.

In the past 52 weeks, Sierra Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $22.68 and a high of $30.15 and are now at $24.78, 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra. The Bank grants commercial, real estate mortgage, construction and consumer loans to consumers, farmers and businesses in the South Central, San Joaquin Valley of California, specifically Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Kings and Madera counties. Bank of the Sierra also offers internet banking.

