Sierra Bancorp Up 11.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (BSRR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) on September 11th, 2019 at $26.13. In approximately 4 months, Sierra Bancorp has returned 11.17% as of today's recent price of $29.05.

Over the past year, Sierra Bancorp has traded in a range of $22.68 to $30.15 and is now at $29.05, 28% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Sierra Bancorp is the holding company for Bank of the Sierra. The Bank grants commercial, real estate mortgage, construction and consumer loans to consumers, farmers and businesses in the South Central, San Joaquin Valley of California, specifically Tulare, Fresno, Kern, Kings and Madera counties. Bank of the Sierra also offers internet banking.

