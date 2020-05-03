Shutterstock Inc Down 7.6% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (SSTK)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) on February 13th, 2020 at $40.77. In approximately 3 weeks, Shutterstock Inc has returned 7.62% as of today's recent price of $37.66.

Shutterstock Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $48.34 and a 52-week low of $33.26 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $37.66 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Shutterstock Inc. operates a global marketplace for commercial digital imagery. The Company's online marketplace provides a freely searchable library of commercial digital images that our users can pay to license, download, and incorporate into their work.

