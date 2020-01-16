Shoe Carnival Has Returned 26.4% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SCVL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) on August 29th, 2019 at $28.94. In approximately 5 months, Shoe Carnival has returned 26.36% as of today's recent price of $36.57.

Over the past year, Shoe Carnival has traded in a range of $21.47 to $41.84 and is now at $36.57, 70% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% higher and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., a retailer of family footwear, operates primarily in the Midwest, South, and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company seeks to create a carnival-like atmosphere in each of its stores by decorating with bright lights, colors, and neon signs.

