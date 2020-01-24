Shoe Carnival Up 33.8% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SCVL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) on August 29th, 2019 at $28.94. In approximately 5 months, Shoe Carnival has returned 33.79% as of today's recent price of $38.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Shoe Carnival share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.47 and a high of $40.47 and are now at $38.72, 80% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., a retailer of family footwear, operates primarily in the Midwest, South, and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company seeks to create a carnival-like atmosphere in each of its stores by decorating with bright lights, colors, and neon signs.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Shoe Carnival shares.

Log in and add Shoe Carnival (SCVL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.