Shoe Carnival Up 32.2% Since SmarTrend Uptrend Call (SCVL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) on August 29th, 2019 at $28.94. In approximately 4 months, Shoe Carnival has returned 32.20% as of today's recent price of $38.26.

Shoe Carnival share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $41.84 and a 52-week low of $21.47 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $38.26 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc., a retailer of family footwear, operates primarily in the Midwest, South, and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company seeks to create a carnival-like atmosphere in each of its stores by decorating with bright lights, colors, and neon signs.

