Ship Finance Shares Up 21.5% Since SmarTrend's Buy Recommendation (SFL)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ship Finance (NYSE:SFL) on January 31st, 2019 at $12.15. In approximately 12 months, Ship Finance has returned 21.49% as of today's recent price of $14.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Ship Finance have traded between a low of $11.30 and a high of $15.09 and are now at $14.76, which is 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Ship Finance International Limited owns and charters out ships. The Company operates fleet includes crude oil tankers, bulk and ore vessels, dry bulk carriers, container ships, and jack up oil rigs.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ship Finance shares.

Log in and add Ship Finance (SFL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.