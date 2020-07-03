Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on January 30th, 2020 at $563.14. In approximately 1 month, Sherwin-Williams has returned 3.93% as of today's recent price of $541.00.

Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products. The Company's products are sold to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America. Sherwin Williams also has additional operations in the Caribbean region, Europe, and Asia.

