Sherwin-Williams Has Returned 26.7% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SHW)

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on January 30th, 2020 at $563.14. In approximately 2 months, Sherwin-Williams has returned 26.71% as of today's recent price of $412.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sherwin-Williams have traded between a low of $325.43 and a high of $599.95 and are now at $413.64, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% lower and 2.64% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Sherwin-Williams Company manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products. The Company's products are sold to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America. Sherwin Williams also has additional operations in the Caribbean region, Europe, and Asia.

