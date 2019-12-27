Sherwin-Williams Has Returned 21.6% Since SmarTrend Recommendation (SHW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) on July 23rd, 2019 at $479.14. In approximately 5 months, Sherwin-Williams has returned 21.60% as of today's recent price of $582.64.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sherwin-Williams have traded between a low of $365.20 and a high of $597.00 and are now at $582.64, which is 60% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products. The Company's products are sold to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America. Sherwin Williams also has additional operations in the Caribbean region, Europe, and Asia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sherwin-Williams shares.

Log in and add Sherwin-Williams (SHW) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.