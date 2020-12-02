Shares of ZGNX Down 37.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zogenix Inc (NASDAQ:ZGNX) on January 27th, 2020 at $50.22. In approximately 2 weeks, Zogenix Inc has returned 37.85% as of today's recent price of $31.21.

Zogenix Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $57.22 and a 52-week low of $29.41 and are now trading 6% above that low price at $31.21 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2%.

Zogenix, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company with proprietary product candidates in late-stage development for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and pain. The Company offers product candidates include a product that enables needle-free subcutaneous delivery of sumatriptan for the treatment of acute migraine.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Zogenix Inc.

Log in and add Zogenix Inc (ZGNX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.