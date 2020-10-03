Shares of ZBRA Down 16.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Zebra Tech Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) on February 13th, 2020 at $231.97. In approximately 4 weeks, Zebra Tech Corp has returned 16.38% as of today's recent price of $193.98.

In the past 52 weeks, Zebra Tech Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $140.95 and a high of $260.30 and are now at $193.98, 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 1.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures enterprise mobile computers, advanced data capture devices, such as laser, 2D and RFID scanners and readers, and specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification. The Company also produces WLAN products, real-time location systems, related supplies, and application software.

