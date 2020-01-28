Shares of YORW Up 10.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) on November 27th, 2019 at $44.23. In approximately 2 months, York Water Co has returned 10.31% as of today's recent price of $48.79.

In the past 52 weeks, York Water Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $31.48 and a high of $49.85 and are now at $48.79, 55% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.58% higher and 0.97% higher over the past week, respectively.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes water. The Company offers water systems, wastewater, and related services. York Water serves customers throughout York County, Pennsylvania.

