Shares of XYL Up 2.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) on January 6th, 2020 at $79.43. In approximately 1 month, Xylem Inc has returned 2.76% as of today's recent price of $81.62.

Xylem Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $87.70 and a 52-week low of $69.57 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $81.62 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.05% higher and 0.62% higher over the past week, respectively.

Xylem, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, equipment, and service provider for water and wastewater applications addressing the full-cycle of water from collection, distribution, and use to the return of water to the environment. The Company's products include water and wastewater pumps, treatment and testing equipment, industrial pumps, valves, heat exchangers, and dispensing equipment.

