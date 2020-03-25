Shares of XHR Down 52.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR) on January 9th, 2020 at $20.25. In approximately 3 months, Xenia Hotels & R has returned 51.99% as of today's recent price of $9.72.

In the past 52 weeks, Xenia Hotels & R share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.28 and a high of $23.33 and are now at $9.72, 55% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.9% lower and 3.97% lower over the past week, respectively.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operaets as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and develops hotels and resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Xenia Hotels & R.

Log in and add Xenia Hotels & R (XHR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.