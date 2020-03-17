Shares of XHR Down 51.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Xenia Hotels & R (NYSE:XHR) on January 9th, 2020 at $20.25. In approximately 2 months, Xenia Hotels & R has returned 51.79% as of today's recent price of $9.76.

Over the past year, Xenia Hotels & Rhas traded in a range of $8.91 to $23.33 and are now at $9.76. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.6%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operaets as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns and develops hotels and resorts. Xenia Hotels & Resorts serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Xenia Hotels & R.

Log in and add Xenia Hotels & R (XHR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.