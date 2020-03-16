Shares of XEC Down 66.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $49.41. In approximately 2 months, Cimarex Energy C has returned 66.93% as of today's recent price of $16.34.

Cimarex Energy C share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $72.91 and a 52-week low of $13.01 and are now trading 26% above that low price at $16.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 8% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.5%.

Cimarex Energy Co. explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company conducts its activities in the States of Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

