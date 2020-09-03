Shares of WWE Down 27.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE) on January 27th, 2020 at $58.53. In approximately 1 month, World Wrestlin-A has returned 27.04% as of today's recent price of $42.70.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of World Wrestlin-A have traded between a low of $40.24 and a high of $100.45 and are now at $42.70, which is 6% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is an integrated media and entertainment company with offices in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The Company conducts operations in live wrestling events, original television programming, music, publishing, advertising, licensing, and home video. World Wrestling distributes its programs to countries worldwide in various languages.

