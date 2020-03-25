Shares of WTFC Down 51.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wintrust Finl (NASDAQ:WTFC) on January 22nd, 2020 at $64.76. In approximately 2 months, Wintrust Finl has returned 51.59% as of today's recent price of $31.35.

Wintrust Finl share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.25 and a 52-week low of $22.02 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $31.35 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a multi-bank holding company providing community-based banking services in various suburbs of Chicago, Illinois. The Banks provides a variety of commercial and personal financial services to individuals, businesses, local governmental units, and institutions. Wintrust also has a financing services subsidiary and a trust subsidiary.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wintrust Finl.

