Shares of WSR Down 52.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR) on February 26th, 2020 at $13.00. In approximately 1 month, Whitestone Rei has returned 52.31% as of today's recent price of $6.20.

Whitestone Rei share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.65 and a 52-week low of $5.61 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $6.20 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.77% lower and 3.94% lower over the past week, respectively.

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Trust invests in and operates retail, industrial, and office properties.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Whitestone Rei.

Log in and add Whitestone Rei (WSR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.