Shares of WSFS Down 24.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wsfs Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) on January 22nd, 2020 at $41.50. In approximately 2 months, Wsfs Financial has returned 24.79% as of today's recent price of $31.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Wsfs Financial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $30.33 and a high of $50.55 and are now at $31.21, 3% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

WSFS Financial Corporation provides financial services. The Company, through its principal subsidiary, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, operates a network of offices in New Castle County and Dover, Delaware, as well as Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania.

