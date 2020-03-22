Shares of WSBF Down 27.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Waterstone Finan (NASDAQ:WSBF) on January 27th, 2020 at $17.84. In approximately 2 months, Waterstone Finan has returned 27.33% as of today's recent price of $12.96.

Waterstone Finan share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.40 and a 52-week low of $12.80 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $13.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Waterstone Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company, through its banking subsidiary, offers checking and saving accounts, personal and business loans, and retirement planning services.

