Shares of WRLD Down 55.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) on November 1st, 2019 at $104.41. In approximately 5 months, World Acceptance has returned 55.87% as of today's recent price of $46.08.

Over the past year, World Acceptance has traded in a range of $42.01 to $96.78 and is now at $46.08, 10% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.1%.

World Acceptance Corporation operates a small-loan consumer finance business. The Company offers short-term loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. World Acceptance generally serves individuals with limited access to other sources of consumer credit from banks, savings and loans, other consumer finance businesses, and credit cards.

