Shares of WRE Down 27.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE) on February 26th, 2020 at $29.90. In approximately 1 month, Washington Reit has returned 27.59% as of today's recent price of $21.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Washington Reit have traded between a low of $19.52 and a high of $32.22 and are now at $21.65, which is 11% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 1.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Washington REIT) operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns and develops shopping centers, office buildings, apartment buildings, and industrial properties. Washington REIT serves customer in Washington, DC.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Washington Reit.

Log in and add Washington Reit (WRE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.