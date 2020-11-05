Shares of WPX Up 91.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wpx Energy (NYSE:WPX) on March 20th, 2020 at $3.11. In approximately 2 months, Wpx Energy has returned 91.16% as of today's recent price of $5.95.

Wpx Energy share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.43 and a 52-week low of $1.94 and are now trading 206% above that low price at $5.95 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.17% lower and 9.37% lower over the past week, respectively.

WPX Energy Inc. operates as an independent natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The Company focuses on its natural gas reserve base and related NGLs in the Piceance Basin of the Rocky Mountain region, the Bakken Shale oil play in North Dakota, and the Marcellus Shale natural gas play in Pennsylvania.

