Shares of WOR Down 43.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Worthington Inds (NYSE:WOR) on January 23rd, 2020 at $38.86. In approximately 2 months, Worthington Inds has returned 43.20% as of today's recent price of $22.07.

Over the past year, Worthington Indshas traded in a range of $21.13 to $44.69 and are now at $21.75. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Worthington Industries, Inc. is a global diversified metals manufacturing company. The Company operates in value-added steel processing, manufacturing of pressure cylinders, and operator cabs for heavy mobile equipment. Worthington, through a joint venture, also manufactures complete ceiling grid solutions.

