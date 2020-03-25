Shares of WNC Down 50.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) on December 20th, 2019 at $14.63. In approximately 3 months, Wabash National has returned 50.09% as of today's recent price of $7.30.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Wabash National have traded between a low of $6.88 and a high of $16.70 and are now at $7.30, which is 6% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies trailers. The Company offers dry freight and refrigerated vans, flatbed, drop deck, dump trailers, truck bodies, and stainless steel vessels. Wabash National serves customers in North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wabash National.

