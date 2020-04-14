Shares of WM Down 17.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Waste Management (NYSE:WM) on February 27th, 2020 at $117.39. In approximately 2 months, Waste Management has returned 17.58% as of today's recent price of $96.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Waste Management share prices have been bracketed by a low of $85.34 and a high of $126.79 and are now at $97.03, 14% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

Waste Management, Inc. provides waste management services including collection, transfer, recycling, resource recovery, and disposal services, and operates waste-to-energy facilities. The Company serves municipal, commercial, industrial, and residential customers throughout North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Waste Management.

