Shares of WLFC Up 0.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Willis Lease (NASDAQ:WLFC) on November 5th, 2019 at $59.83. In approximately 3 months, Willis Lease has returned 0.33% as of today's recent price of $60.02.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Willis Lease have traded between a low of $31.80 and a high of $74.46 and are now at $60.02, which is 89% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation leases aftermarket commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft-related equipment. The Company provides these services to passenger airlines and air cargo carriers. Willis Lease Finance offers spare aircraft engines, which help aircraft operators meet scheduled and incidental repairs, as well as FAA maintenance directives.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Willis Lease shares.

Log in and add Willis Lease (WLFC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.