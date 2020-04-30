Shares of WHG Up 39.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Westwood Holding (NYSE:WHG) on March 23rd, 2020 at $17.55. In approximately 1 month, Westwood Holding has returned 39.81% as of today's recent price of $24.53.

Westwood Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.74 and a 52-week low of $10.50 and are now trading 134% above that low price at $24.53 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.55% lower and 1.1% lower over the past week, respectively.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. provides investment advisory services to a broad range of institutional clients. The Company also offers trust and custodial services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Westwood Holding shares.

