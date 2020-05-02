Shares of WGO Up 44.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Winnebago Inds (NYSE:WGO) on October 16th, 2019 at $40.82. In approximately 4 months, Winnebago Inds has returned 44.75% as of today's recent price of $59.08.

Winnebago Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $59.08 and a 52-week low of $26.69 and are now trading 121% above that low price at $59.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures motor homes that are self-contained recreation vehicles used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company offers motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and transit buses. Winnebago Industries serves customers in North America.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Winnebago Inds shares.

Log in and add Winnebago Inds (WGO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.