Shares of WGO Up 32.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

In approximately 2 weeks, Winnebago Inds has returned 32.09% as of today's recent price of $37.79.

Winnebago Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.45 and a 52-week low of $16.94 and are now trading 123% above that low price at $37.78 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.19% lower and 3.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures motor homes that are self-contained recreation vehicles used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company offers motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products, and transit buses. Winnebago Industries serves customers in North America.

