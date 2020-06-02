Shares of WGL Up 5.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Wgl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WGL) on March 16th, 2018 at $84.31. In approximately 23 months, Wgl Hldgs Inc has returned 5.26% as of today's recent price of $88.74.

In the past 52 weeks, Wgl Hldgs Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.00 and a high of $0.00 and are now at $88.74, -100% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

WGL Holdings Inc., through its Washington Gas Light Company subsidiary, sells and delivers natural gas and other energy-related products and services. The Company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout metropolitan Washington, D.C. and the surrounding region.

