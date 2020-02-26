Shares of WCC Down 21.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Wesco Intl (NYSE:WCC) on January 15th, 2020 at $55.73. In approximately 1 month, Wesco Intl has returned 21.51% as of today's recent price of $43.74.

Over the past year, Wesco Intl has traded in a range of $42.03 to $61.32 and is now at $43.74, 4% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 1.05% lower over the past week, respectively.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical products and other industrial maintenance, repair, and operating supplies. The Company also provides integrated supply services. WESCO operates branches and distribution centers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore, which serve customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Wesco Intl.

Log in and add Wesco Intl (WCC) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.