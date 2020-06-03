Shares of VVI Down 30.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) on February 10th, 2020 at $62.99. In approximately 4 weeks, Viad Corp has returned 30.03% as of today's recent price of $44.07.

Over the past year, Viad Corphas traded in a range of $40.26 to $72.27 and are now at $44.07. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 2.67% lower over the past week, respectively.

Viad Corp is comprised of companies that provide products and services primarily within the convention and event marketing services industries, as well as travel and recreation services. The Company's services include planning, designing, and executing trade shows and special events, as well as designing exhibits, tourism services, and operating concessionaires. Viad operates worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Viad Corp.

Log in and add Viad Corp (VVI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.