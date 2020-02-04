Shares of VSTO Up 31.5% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) on March 17th, 2020 at $7.13. In approximately 2 weeks, Vista Outdoor has returned 31.51% as of today's recent price of $9.37.

Over the past year, Vista Outdoor has traded in a range of $4.29 to $10.42 and is now at $9.37, 118% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Vista Outdoor Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation market. The Company has spun-off Alliant Techsystems Inc. Vista Outdoor operates in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Vista Outdoor shares.

Log in and add Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.