Shares of VSAT Up 14.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) on March 25th, 2020 at $36.97. In approximately 4 weeks, Viasat Inc has returned 14.93% as of today's recent price of $42.49.

Over the past year, Viasat Inc has traded in a range of $25.10 to $94.67 and is now at $42.49, 69% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.5%.

ViaSat, Inc. provides advanced broadband digital satellite communications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment and services. The Company's defense products include satellite communications products consisting of modems, terminals, and network control systems, advanced multifunction information distribution systems, and simulation test equipment.

