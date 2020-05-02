Shares of VRTV Down 17.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) on January 8th, 2020 at $18.01. In approximately 4 weeks, Veritiv Corp has returned 17.13% as of today's recent price of $14.92.

Over the past year, Veritiv Corp has traded in a range of $13.21 to $36.70 and is now at $14.92, 13% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distribution company serving customers throughout North America. The Company serves customers across a vast majority of industries, providing print, packaging, facility, and logistics solutions that help shape the success of its customers. Veritiv was formed from International Paper's xpedx division and Unisource Worldwide.

