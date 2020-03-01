Shares of VRTV Up 9.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) on November 6th, 2019 at $17.75. In approximately 2 months, Veritiv Corp has returned 9.24% as of today's recent price of $19.39.

Over the past year, Veritiv Corp has traded in a range of $13.21 to $36.70 and is now at $19.39, 47% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Veritiv Corporation is a business-to-business distribution company serving customers throughout North America. The Company serves customers across a vast majority of industries, providing print, packaging, facility, and logistics solutions that help shape the success of its customers. Veritiv was formed from International Paper's xpedx division and Unisource Worldwide.

