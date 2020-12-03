Shares of VRTS Down 37.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Virtus Invest (NASDAQ:VRTS) on February 24th, 2020 at $128.15. In approximately 2 weeks, Virtus Invest has returned 37.05% as of today's recent price of $80.67.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Virtus Invest have traded between the current low of $80.02 and a high of $141.79 and are now at $80.67. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a financial advisory and consulting firm. The Company offers mutual, closed-end funds, managed accounts, and related services. Virtus Investment Partners serves customers in the State of Connecticut.

