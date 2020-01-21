Shares of VRTS Up 28.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Virtus Invest (NASDAQ:VRTS) on October 16th, 2019 at $99.66. In approximately 3 months, Virtus Invest has returned 28.77% as of today's recent price of $128.33.

Virtus Invest share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $130.34 and a 52-week low of $78.70 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $128.33 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% higher and 1.69% higher over the past week, respectively.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a financial advisory and consulting firm. The Company offers mutual, closed-end funds, managed accounts, and related services. Virtus Investment Partners serves customers in the State of Connecticut.

