Shares of VRNT Up 22.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) on November 5th, 2019 at $47.15. In approximately 2 months, Verint Systems has returned 22.43% as of today's recent price of $57.73.

Over the past year, Verint Systems has traded in a range of $42.02 to $63.94 and is now at $57.73, 37% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Verint Systems Inc. provides analytic solutions for communications, interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. The Company's software generates actionable intelligence through the collection, retention, and analysis of voice, fax, video, email, internet, and data transmission from various types of communications networks.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Verint Systems shares.

